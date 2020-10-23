Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

