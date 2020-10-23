Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

