COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Analyst Recommendations for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

