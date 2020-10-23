BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPPPF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BID has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgrades Saab AB to Neutral
Bank of America Downgrades Saab AB to Neutral
Swisscom Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Swisscom Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
Centamin Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets
Centamin Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets
COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report