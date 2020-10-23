BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of BKRIY opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.