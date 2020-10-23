Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.72 Million

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $11.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $43.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $44.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.18 million, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $71.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

OM opened at $48.93 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

