$90.55 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post $90.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $330.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.08 million to $341.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $432.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $5.32 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

