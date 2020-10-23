$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.21 million to $58.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $8.92 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $296.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.