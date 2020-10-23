$638.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $638.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $547.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.