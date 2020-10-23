Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.77 Million

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $76.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $41.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $292.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $293.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.50 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PFC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.48. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

