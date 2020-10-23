$88.34 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $88.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.12 million and the highest is $92.96 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $420.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in Golar LNG by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 134,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.