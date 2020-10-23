$39.65 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce sales of $39.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $37.80 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $20.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $165.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $166.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.37 million, with estimates ranging from $177.20 million to $186.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $803.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.89.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,504.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,457. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.