PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce sales of $657.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.68 million and the lowest is $655.59 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. PAE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.19.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

