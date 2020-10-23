$498.22 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $498.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $503.30 million. Primo Water posted sales of $616.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

