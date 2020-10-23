$773.19 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $773.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $797.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $719.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

