Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

TSE:APS opened at C$7.47 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The stock has a market cap of $653.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a current ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.55.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.08).

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.'s FY2020 Earnings
