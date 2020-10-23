AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

