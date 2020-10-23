Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

