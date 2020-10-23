Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) stock opened at C$3.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -91.43. Vitalhub Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million.

About Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

