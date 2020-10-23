Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($4.85) Per Share

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($4.85) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.90). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

NYSE SPR opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

