$185.23 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $185.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $188.70 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $174.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $732.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.10 million to $745.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $693.57 million, with estimates ranging from $675.40 million to $714.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

