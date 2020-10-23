FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgrades Saab AB to Neutral
Bank of America Downgrades Saab AB to Neutral
Swisscom Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Swisscom Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equitrans Midstream Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share
Centamin Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets
Centamin Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets
COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report