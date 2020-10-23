FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.73.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

