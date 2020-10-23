Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

