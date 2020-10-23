Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share
BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share
Volvo PT Set at SEK 184 by UBS Group
Volvo PT Set at SEK 184 by UBS Group
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apache Co.
KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apache Co.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report