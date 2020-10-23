Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bentley Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

BSY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bentley Systems stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Bentley Systems makes up about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

