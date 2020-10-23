BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of BXS opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.