Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 184 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 184 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 179.82.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

