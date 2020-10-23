KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apache in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. Truist reduced their target price on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.9% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 10.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apache by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

