FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of CCK opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.4% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

