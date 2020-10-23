DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BSRR opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.