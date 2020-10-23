Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.