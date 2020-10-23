Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

