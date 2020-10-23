Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$469.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$418.54.
CP stock opened at C$415.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$402.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$361.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$432.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.
About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
