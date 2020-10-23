Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$469.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

CP stock opened at C$415.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$402.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$361.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$432.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.