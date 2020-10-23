Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$18.86 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$19.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,363,035.69. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,626 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

