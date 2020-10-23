Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thales stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
AbbVie Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s FY2020 Earnings
Vitalhub Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Vitalhub Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
$185.23 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter
$185.23 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report