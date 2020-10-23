Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thales stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

