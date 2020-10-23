Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Thales stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Thales has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.
About Thales
