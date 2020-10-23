Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STWRY stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

