Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYDDF opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
