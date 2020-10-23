Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYDDF opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

