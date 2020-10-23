Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
