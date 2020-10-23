Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Buy

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.