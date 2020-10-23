CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) Trading 7.3% Higher

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE:CTEK)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.70. 231,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 348,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

