TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded TransAlta Renewables to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

