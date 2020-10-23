Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

TRVCF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

