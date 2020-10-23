Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

