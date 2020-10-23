Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TransAlta Renewables Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
TransAlta Renewables Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
Tervita Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity
Tervita Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity
Volkswagen Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale
Volkswagen Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale
Wienerberger Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Wienerberger Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Ben Thorpe Acquires 1,500 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc Stock
Ben Thorpe Acquires 1,500 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc Stock
Marine Petroleum Trust Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“
Marine Petroleum Trust Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report