Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.