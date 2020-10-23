Ben Thorpe Acquires 1,500 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,610.40).

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and a P/E ratio of 38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,669.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,601.13. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.97%.

BRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

