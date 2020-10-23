Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MARPS stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

