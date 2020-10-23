Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a fair value rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.