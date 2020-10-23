Comparing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workhorse Group and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $380,000.00 5,579.07 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -288.07 Tesla $24.58 billion 16.06 -$862.00 million ($0.98) -434.48

Workhorse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla. Tesla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tesla 10 14 10 0 2.00

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential downside of 41.38%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07% Tesla 1.43% 4.19% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesla beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.