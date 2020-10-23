Comparing Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & Black Knight (NASDAQ:BKI)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nutanix and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 1 8 9 0 2.44 Black Knight 0 3 9 0 2.75

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $31.47, indicating a potential upside of 25.62%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $88.77, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Black Knight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 3.87 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -5.98 Black Knight $1.18 billion 12.45 $108.80 million $1.72 54.27

Black Knight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -66.75% -1,175,319.00% -45.01% Black Knight 11.78% 13.13% 6.58%

Summary

Black Knight beats Nutanix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

