Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) & Gene Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CRXM) Head to Head Comparison

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,326.00% -24.06% -21.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 53.26 -$11.71 million $0.14 8.93

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; ReGlyde, a HyStem product in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation, and as a platform for intraarticular drug delivery in osteoarthritis; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develop bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; MalaCards, a human disease database; and Hextend, a plasma volume expander used to treat or prevent hypovolemia, including albumin, generic 6% hetastarch solutions, and crystalloid solutions, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

