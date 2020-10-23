Snap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 302,710 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,096% compared to the average volume of 25,314 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 increased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

